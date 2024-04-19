DKB RENEWABLE ENERGY AND MUNICIPAL INFRASTR II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance small and medium-sized projects promoted by private and public sector entities in Germany. A 50% of the resources (Green window) will support renewable energy projects. Allocations in other EU countries are not excluded.
The aim is to support public entities (50% of the loan amount) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as Midcaps. Other private entities are not excluded. Within the volume allocated to SMEs, Midcaps and other private sector entities, the minimum proportion allocated to SMEs will be in line with applicable MBIL rules, i.e. 70%.
The financing of this project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) and Integrated Territorial Development (Support for Urban, Regional and Rural Development), as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. 50% of the project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and France, and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The remainder concerns financing of small infrastructure and sustainable municipal investments undertaken by public sector companies. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provides externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The operation will capitalize on the sound market position of the Financial Intermediary in the region, who
has shown in the past its capacity to originate opportunities compliant with the EIB requirements. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.