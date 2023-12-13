JORDAN WATER SECURITY AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION

The Results-Based Loan will finance small scale investments to reduce Non-Revenue Water, increase water supply as well as sanitation measures throughout Jordan. It will therefore increase the climate resilience of the Jordanian water sector and improve public health. It will mitigate market failures by financing drinking water infrastructure generating positive externalities, which are not internalised and hence require public intervention. The operation thus contributes significantly to the objectives of: i) Jordan's National Water Strategy ii) the EU policies and priorities, including the EU's New Agenda for the Mediterranean, the EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, regional and country-specific Multi-Annual Indicative Programmes, the objectives of the Flagship 11 for water services as part of the Economic and Investment Plan, and the Team Europe Initiative for sustainable water management in Jordan, and iii) the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the operation include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. Bank's financial and non-financial contribution to the Project is excellent. The Bank is offering a concessional financing package combining loans and grants (to be sought) for the operation. In addition, the Bank is providing technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the proposed operation. This will be the first RBL for the Bank in Jordan, which is fully adapted to the current needs in water sector