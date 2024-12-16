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SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 59,850,000
Sector(s)
Telecom : € 59,850,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2024 : € 25,450,000
23/12/2024 : € 34,400,000
(*) Including a € 34,400,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2024
20230037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA
SES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to investments in a satellite communications system composed of satellite terminal antennas in around 1,663 underserved villages in remote rural areas of Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kirgizstan and Tajikistan) that will connect to the promoter's middle earth orbit constellation. The objective of this system is to enable the local telecom operators to provide broadband internet services to the local populations, by establishing high speed data links between each covered village and its country's backbone network.

The main objective of the project is to foster transparent and inclusive access to public and private connectivity services through increased use of open, affordable, safe and secure broadband for everyone, with a focus on rural areas and stronger efforts for reaching the most marginalised right holders. The project will also promote the development of community networks, hotspots and digital innovation centres to the benefit of under-connected communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the acquisition and installation of terminal antennas expected to have around one metre of diameter. As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 December 2024
23 December 2024
Related documents
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA
Publication Date
8 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169074241
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230037
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Central Asia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA
Other links
Summary sheet
SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA
Data sheet
SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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