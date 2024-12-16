SATELLITE CONNECTION FOR RURAL CENTRAL ASIA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project relates to investments in a satellite communications system composed of satellite terminal antennas in around 1,663 underserved villages in remote rural areas of Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kirgizstan and Tajikistan) that will connect to the promoter's middle earth orbit constellation. The objective of this system is to enable the local telecom operators to provide broadband internet services to the local populations, by establishing high speed data links between each covered village and its country's backbone network.
The main objective of the project is to foster transparent and inclusive access to public and private connectivity services through increased use of open, affordable, safe and secure broadband for everyone, with a focus on rural areas and stronger efforts for reaching the most marginalised right holders. The project will also promote the development of community networks, hotspots and digital innovation centres to the benefit of under-connected communities.
The project concerns the acquisition and installation of terminal antennas expected to have around one metre of diameter. As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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