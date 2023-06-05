CSAS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The operation predominantly addresses access to finance constraints, primarily due to asymmetric information and high screening costs for small investments in mostly cohesion areas (80%) of Czech Republic. The goal of the operation is also to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor Climate Action allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 20%.





Furthermore, the finance unlocked by the EIB benefits cohesion areas (80%, split half-half in between Less Developed regions and Transition regions) and thus helps reduce regional disparities as per the EU's cohesion policy.





Implementation is handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions. The contribution to climate action of 20% is significant and aligned with the EIB's Climate Action Strategy. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas.





The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity, technical assistance focused on Climate Action allocations and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing.