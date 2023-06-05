CSAS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The loan will finance projects promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in the Czech Republic. A part of the total financing will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps. Public sector entities can also be eligible as final beneficiaries.
The operation predominantly addresses access to finance constraints, primarily due to asymmetric information and high screening costs for small investments in mostly cohesion areas (80%) of Czech Republic. The goal of the operation is also to increase the intermediary's capacity to identify and monitor Climate Action allocations, which are currently expected to reach a minimum of 20%.
Furthermore, the finance unlocked by the EIB benefits cohesion areas (80%, split half-half in between Less Developed regions and Transition regions) and thus helps reduce regional disparities as per the EU's cohesion policy.
Implementation is handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions. The contribution to climate action of 20% is significant and aligned with the EIB's Climate Action Strategy. The operation likewise sustains employment in the targeted areas.
The EIB contribution to the success of the intermediary rests on longer maturity, technical assistance focused on Climate Action allocations and signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.