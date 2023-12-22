SIMEST LOAN FOR SMES&MIDCAPS AND INNOVATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to SIMEST S.p.A.
The aim is to support the growth and expansion of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps across the EU. The project also includes specific climate action and innovation windows.
The Project facilitates access to finance for Italian SMEs and Mid-Caps for their growth and expansion in Italy and in other countries inside the EU. With its dedicated windows, the Project is also expected to support green projects and investments in innovation or innovative companies. The Project addresses a number of market failures, such as failure in financial markets for provision of financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps, arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. This is particularly the case for innovative companies and those with internationalisation objectives due to higher perceived risks. In addition, it is expected to generate positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading; as well as reducing dependency on energy imports by contributing towards increasing security of renewable energy supply. Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will provide financing with favourable terms to final beneficiaries which could not be reached otherwise.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.