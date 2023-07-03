SGEF CZ LOAN FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & OTHER OBJECTIVES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a loan to finance projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps, as well as other public and private entities mainly in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 20% of the available funding will be dedicated to Climate Action.
The operation will provide funding to SG Equipment Finance Czech Republic (SGEF CZ), with the aim of generating additional lending to Czech and Slovak SMEs, Midcaps and Public and Private Sector entities. SGEF CZ has a strong ambition to support green projects and an in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through its network of branches in the targeted regions.
Approximately 90% of the finance unlocked by the EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and as such, help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy. At least 20% of the finance is expected to be used in financing CA&ES projects.
The operation provides SGEF CZ with significant value in the form of attractively priced funding with flexible repayment terms and long maturities. The blending of EIB funding with SGEF's own resources will allow to offer more favourable financing conditions (longer maturities, lower and flexible rates) to final beneficiaries, thus improving their access to finance.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.