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BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2023 : € 20,000,000
22/06/2023 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2023
20220769
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR CLIMATE ACTION
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB participation in mezzanine tranches of a Cash ABS transaction to finance green projects in Spain.

Financing of small/medium-sized projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support the green transition by financing new energy efficient buildings (the operation will thus have a 100% climate contribution). EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefit and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd-in public and private investors. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 June 2023
22 June 2023
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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