MATERIEL ROULANT REGION GRAND EST II

The project is part of a larger fleet renewal programme of the region and consists of modernisation of 107 electric and bimode (diesel /electric) multiple units and retrofit of 16 electric multiple units with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on-board units (OBU).

The modernised rolling stock will contribute to improving the quality of rail services offered in the region, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles so as to maintain its modal share. Preventing modal shift from to road may result in reduced vehicle operating costs, safety and environmental benefits.

Furthermore, the ERTMS component will bring improved safety, as well as time savings, reduction of operating and maintenance costs. Regardless of the benefits, ERTMS is a compulsory system to be installed on the TEN-T network to fulfil the European legislative requirements and on-board units are a necessary element to materialize the benefits of the ERTMS.

The project is located in an EIB cohesion region.

EIB's loan plays an important role in securing a competitive overall funding of the operation, sending a positive signal to commercial co-funders and contributing to the robustness of the business case. It lowers the Borrower's funding costs and provides a stable long term funding base.