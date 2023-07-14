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GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 116,272,246.61
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 116,272,246.61
Urban development : € 116,272,246.61
Signature date(s)
7/12/2023 : € 46,175,513.12
3/06/2025 : € 70,096,733.49
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2023
20220434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF GDANSK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 500 million (EUR 112 million)
PLN 500 million (EUR 112 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a sub-operation under UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249) to co-finance municipal infrastructure in the City of Gdansk.

The aim is to meet the increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to the high number of Ukrainian refugees.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will improve the provision of public services for which demand increased due to unprecedented population increase. Provision of public services will result in positive economic, environmental and social externalities. With a significant share of climate-related investments, the project will also bring positive climate-related externalities. Investments are expected to require a relatively high up-front investment cost, which necessitates access to long-term funding which is not easily available in the financial market. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment decisions would be further delayed. Located in the convergence area, the project supports strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new 2020 Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. The Project is eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The investments to be supported are in line with the City's strategic planning and development policies.


The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding. The EIB loan will have significant value added for the City due to: (i) its flexibility; (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.

The promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU/2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 July 2023
7 December 2023
Related documents
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163039914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220434
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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