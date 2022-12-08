PLANSEE HIGH-PERFORMANCE MATERIALS RDI

The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital Policy objective. It concerns private sector investment in R&D activities in the field of advanced materials, which play a key enabling role in a wide range of sectors and industrial ecosystems, including semiconductors, health, industries, mobility and energy. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. The project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in advanced manufacturing within the European industry (through the promoter's collaboration with universities and suppliers) and contribute to increasing European industry's technology leadership and competitiveness. The project generates additional environmental externalities arising from the deployment of solutions with lower environmental footprint, achieved through higher automatization, resource efficient and circular technologies. The project will therefore strengthen the EU independence in critical and strategic raw materials sourcing by promoting use of recycled feedstock and closely collaborating with EU strategic partners. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products application, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.