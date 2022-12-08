PLANSEE HIGH-PERFORMANCE MATERIALS RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project concerns the promoter's R&D program for the period 2022-2025 supporting the development of novel technologies for high-performance materials used in a broad range of end-markets
The EIB financing will accelerate the development of highly automatized, more resource efficient and circular technologies, increasing the productivity and environmental sustainability of the promoter's and customers' manufacturing processes.
The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital Policy objective. It concerns private sector investment in R&D activities in the field of advanced materials, which play a key enabling role in a wide range of sectors and industrial ecosystems, including semiconductors, health, industries, mobility and energy. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. The project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in advanced manufacturing within the European industry (through the promoter's collaboration with universities and suppliers) and contribute to increasing European industry's technology leadership and competitiveness. The project generates additional environmental externalities arising from the deployment of solutions with lower environmental footprint, achieved through higher automatization, resource efficient and circular technologies. The project will therefore strengthen the EU independence in critical and strategic raw materials sourcing by promoting use of recycled feedstock and closely collaborating with EU strategic partners. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products application, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive ? Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore, not requiring screening or EIA Report. However, it will be assessed during due diligence if any other component of the project requires an EIA or a screening decision in accordance with the directive.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.