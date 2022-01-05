CALEF - PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL II

The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), located mainly in France, and potentially other EU countries. This operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability as well as to national and EU climate targets. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly.

Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating the lending in the sector and diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration.



