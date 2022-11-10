LARGE-SCALE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING GERMANY

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") projects in Germany in existing and new private residential buildings, supporting EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.

Through energy-resource savings, it will contribute to achieving social and public benefits, including the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as the increase of comfort and air quality in the dwellings.

Therefore, the project will be fully aligned with EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal and particularly in the Renovation Wave.





The operation is expected to yield very good economic and social benefits.

The Promoter is deemed fully capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including a previous EIB operation.

The EIB additionality to this operation is expected to provide a tangible value added, contributing to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE schemes, by providing an unsecured term loan, which is not currently available for financing energy efficient programme at such a large scale. It will be complemented by national promotional funding instruments and is expected to crowd-in commercial financing.



