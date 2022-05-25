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COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 9,400,000
Sweden : € 10,400,000
Romania : € 10,400,000
Austria : € 15,200,000
Germany : € 115,200,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2022 : € 9,400,000
22/06/2022 : € 10,400,000
22/06/2022 : € 10,400,000
22/06/2022 : € 15,200,000
22/06/2022 : € 39,400,000
22/06/2022 : € 115,200,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2022
20210757
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) targeting healthcare system digitalisation. In particular, investments concern software for digitalisation in medical care, individual health management and interoperability aimed at improving the user experience and developing state-of-the-art technologies in the field, including improving cyber-security for medical data.

This RDI project would lead to improved cost savings and effectiveness in medical diagnosis and treatment and, as such, address an unmet medical need in a growing population, while preserving and cultivating highly skilled jobs.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns digital health. Digital health is a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, remote monitoring, connected devices, digital health platforms and health apps. The concept also covers the related health data analysis and application in systems based on big data, for instance for epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. The current project will develop solutions related but not limited to telemedicine and teleconsultation, and digital health platforms for the management of hospitals and medical practices with a significant socio-economic impact. Digitisation is crucial to EU's competitiveness, where EU is aiming to catch-up with other regions of the World. This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to healthcare and digital innovation. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. This aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU public procurement rules or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed accordingly and the promoter will be required to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 May 2022
22 June 2022
Related documents
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Publication Date
7 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153132736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210757
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Austria
Romania
Sweden
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236984749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210757
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Austria
Romania
Sweden
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI
Data sheet
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOFTWARE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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