CCR ALTO ADIGE LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan facility for the financing of projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and (mid-caps) in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
Loan facility for the financing of projects promoted by SMEs and mid-caps in Italy. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SME investments. At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The CCR ALTO ADIGE LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS Iv will be structured as an MBIL dedicated to SMEs (at least 70%) and Midcaps (up to 30%). The promoter will be allocating part of the facility to investments eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (including renewable energy and energy efficiency (about 25%).
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through this operation additional resources will be channeled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.
The Climate action element of the operation, the renewable energy schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources, and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities – a market failure – through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.