DKB RENEWABLE ENERGY AND MUNICIPAL INFRASTR MBIL

The proposed Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will be dedicated to financing small and medium-sized Renewable Energy and Integrated Territorial Development sub-projects in Germany and France, and potentially other EU countries. 50% of the project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and France. The remainder concerns financing of small infrastructure and sustainable municipal investments undertaken by public sector companies in Germany. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provides positive externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities with customized terms for fixed interest duration, availability and amortization periods. EIB's involvement also provides a signalling effect and consequently crowds-in public and private co-investors for the individual projects.