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DKB RENEWABLE ENERGY AND MUNICIPAL INFRASTR MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 25,000,000
Germany : € 225,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2022 : € 10,000,000
23/01/2023 : € 15,000,000
24/06/2022 : € 90,000,000
23/01/2023 : € 135,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2022
20210520
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DKB RENEWABLE ENERGY AND MUNICIPAL INFRASTR MBIL
BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK,DEUTSCHE KREDITBANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Deutsche Kreditbank AG ("DKB") will be dedicated to financing small and medium-sized Renewable Energy and Integrated Territorial Development projects.

Final beneficiaries are expected to encompass public entities (50% of the loan amount) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. Other private entities are not excluded. Within the volume allocated to SMEs, mid-caps and other private sector entities, the minimum proportion allocated to SMEs will be in line with applicable MBIL rules, i.e. 70%.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will be dedicated to financing small and medium-sized Renewable Energy and Integrated Territorial Development sub-projects in Germany and France, and potentially other EU countries. 50% of the project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and France. The remainder concerns financing of small infrastructure and sustainable municipal investments undertaken by public sector companies in Germany. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The upgrading, replacement and reorganisation of urban infrastructure and public facilities provides positive externalities including economic growth and knowledge externalities. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities with customized terms for fixed interest duration, availability and amortization periods. EIB's involvement also provides a signalling effect and consequently crowds-in public and private co-investors for the individual projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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