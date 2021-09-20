EDUCATION GIRONDE

The project involves new construction and reconstruction or rehabilitation of ageing lower secondary schools in the French Department of Gironde. The new public infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments, which is then expected to translate into improvements in the quality of public secondary education, resulting in positive externalities, such as skills development and upgrading, improved social cohesion, civil engagement and health outcomes. The investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future. The Project is fully aligned with the national and departmental priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy goal and the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. The operation will entail a monitoring leading to a technical contribution and advice from the Bank that can be regarded as good. In addition, the Bank will offer financing conditions that cannot be found in the market, such as a five-year availability period, longer maturity and grace periods and a flexible tranching, while contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding structure and to the positive signalling of the project.