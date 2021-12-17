INNOVATIVE VEHICLE AND AUTONOMOUS DRIVING RDI

The project concerns the promoter's investments for the development of innovative sustainable technologies for vehicle automation of passenger cars, for advanced mobility solutions, including for public transport last-mile, and will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption. It will lead to safety and environmental externalities through the market deployment of the concerned technologies; it will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion (through patenting and R&D collaborations with academia, research institutes, industrial partners and innovative technology startups) and workforce re-skilling to operate in the evolving technology and market context.





The project will help to safeguard the promoter's long-term future as a sustainable technology company, it will contribute to further develop enhanced technology and software competences, and will help the company to address the emerging mobility trends and the transformation of the automotive industry.





The promoter's R&D capability, its strong focus on innovation and sustainability, its technology edge and its experienced management help implement a sound and sustainable project.





EIB financing therefore supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage vehicle automation and connectivity technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, safety and environmental externalities generation.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.



