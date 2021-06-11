Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 53,953,729.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 53,953,729.27
Urban development : € 17,804,730.66
Transport : € 36,148,998.61
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 17,804,730.66
17/12/2021 : € 36,148,998.61
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2021
20210370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
CITY OF CZESTOCHOWA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 250 million (EUR 53 million)
PLN 559 million (EUR 119 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Czestochowa (Poland) in the 2021-2026 period. It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation. The loan will be signed under the Programme Loan SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Czestochowa development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Czestochowa in the period 2021-2026. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban transport infrastructure by investing in urban roads, public transport, active modes and traffic management, modernisation and improved energy efficiency of public buildings and infrastructure, education, health and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.

 

The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental

externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and social care systems, and climate externalities.

 

The City of Czestochowa is located in Silesia (region), classified as a less developed region, thus, the

Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.

 

The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further

allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to grants under the Just Transition Mechanism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.

The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
24 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143221836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210370
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
CZESTOCHOWA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications