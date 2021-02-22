DANADS (EGF VD)

Summary sheet
DanAds has developed a cost efficient self-service advertisement booking platform that it sells to large publishers on a white label basis. The platform allows these publishers to accept small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients who would not be profitable under the publisher's normal ad booking process.
The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.
The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development. it supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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