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DANADS (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 8,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20210222
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DANADS (EGF VD)
DANADS INTERNATIONAL AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 15 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

DanAds has developed a cost efficient self-service advertisement booking platform that it sells to large publishers on a white label basis. The platform allows these publishers to accept small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients who would not be profitable under the publisher's normal ad booking process.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company in mitigating the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development. it supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Publication Date
23 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147114301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210222
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237865668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210222
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
DANADS (EGF VD)
Data sheet
DANADS (EGF VD)
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Swedish IT champion to boost marketing reach for SMEs
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DANADS (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DANADS (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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