RLB OO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Financing of small and medium-sized investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Austria and Germany, including a dedicated Climate Action window to target financing of energy efficiency, transport and renewables.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
This operation supports financing of small and medium sized investments carried out by SMEs and MidCaps in Austria, but also in other EU member states, including a dedicated Climate Action window to target financing of energy efficiency, transport and renewables. With this operation, EIB strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures: EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects with a 30% Green window. This operation will address the continuously existing and further widened financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs and will further enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms. In the present operation, EIB's financial contribution to financing SME and MidCap projects will consist of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. By supporting such companies, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivizes further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading, particularly in combination with a Green window.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.