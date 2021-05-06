Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RLB OO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 20,000,000
Austria : € 80,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2021 : € 20,000,000
12/07/2021 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2021
20210190
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RLB OO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV
RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK OBEROESTERREICH AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small and medium-sized investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Austria and Germany, including a dedicated Climate Action window to target financing of energy efficiency, transport and renewables.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

This operation supports financing of small and medium sized investments carried out by SMEs and MidCaps in Austria, but also in other EU member states, including a dedicated Climate Action window to target financing of energy efficiency, transport and renewables. With this operation, EIB strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures: EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects with a 30% Green window. This operation will address the continuously existing and further widened financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs and will further enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms. In the present operation, EIB's financial contribution to financing SME and MidCap projects will consist of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. By supporting such companies, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivizes further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading, particularly in combination with a Green window.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications