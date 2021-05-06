RLB OO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

This operation supports financing of small and medium sized investments carried out by SMEs and MidCaps in Austria, but also in other EU member states, including a dedicated Climate Action window to target financing of energy efficiency, transport and renewables. With this operation, EIB strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures: EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for Climate Action projects with a 30% Green window. This operation will address the continuously existing and further widened financing gap stemming from higher interest rates for SMEs and will further enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms. In the present operation, EIB's financial contribution to financing SME and MidCap projects will consist of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. By supporting such companies, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivizes further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading, particularly in combination with a Green window.



