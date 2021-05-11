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GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,304,501.34
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 28,243,601.07
Water, sewerage : € 3,530,450.14
Transport : € 3,530,450.14
Solid waste : € 3,530,450.14
Health : € 7,060,900.26
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 7,060,900.26
Energy : € 10,591,350.4
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 706,090.03
17/12/2021 : € 706,090.03
17/12/2021 : € 706,090.03
17/12/2021 : € 1,412,180.05
17/12/2021 : € 1,412,180.05
17/12/2021 : € 2,118,270.08
17/12/2021 : € 2,824,360.11
17/12/2021 : € 2,824,360.11
17/12/2021 : € 2,824,360.11
17/12/2021 : € 5,648,720.21
17/12/2021 : € 5,648,720.21
17/12/2021 : € 8,473,080.32
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2021
20210184
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 170 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in a private equity fund investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that promote climate action and environmental sustainability in Latin America.

The fund aims to provide equity and quasi-equity support to private companies (SMEs) active in Latin America (with a focus on Brazil) and that promote climate action and environmental sustainability. The Fund will support the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly aiming to limit climate change. The fund has a target size of approximately USD 200m.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation a new private equity fund focusing on supporting companies that promote climate action and environmental sustainability. The Fund will focus on environmental and social impact, and promote the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) particularly climate action (SDG 13). The Fund will target Latam, with a focus on Brazil.

An EIB commitment is considered critical by the Fund Manager to achieve a successful closing given the leading role of EIB as the EU Climate Bank and experience in investments related to climate action and environmental sustainability globally.

An EIB commitment is expected to trigger the commitment from other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect. With an EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards.

A commitment to the Fund will contribute to EU policy and priorities with regards Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability outside of Europe. It will support the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), in particular Climate Action, and also a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also represent a private initiative supporting the national action plans against climate change, in particular Brazil's National Policy on Climate Change (Política Nacional de Mudanças Climáticas, "PNMC"). 

The Fund will support the growth of companies in three main sectors: (i) clean energy and energy efficiency, (ii) sustainable food & sustainable agriculture, and (iii) sustainable urban solutions. 

The Fund will contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets outside the EU. Therefore, the operation is proposed under the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF). 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III
Publication Date
24 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142179599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210184
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III
Data sheet
GEF LATAM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS FUND III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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