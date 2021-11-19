BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
Prêt-cadre pour le financement du plan d'accélération de l'investissement de la Région Bourgogne-Franche-Comté afin d'atténuer les effets de la crise COVID-19 sur les plans social et économique.
Le projet porte sur une situation d'investissement sous-optimale dans une région en transition: Soutenir les petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) élémentaires du tissu économique régional et moderniser les infrastructures. Le projet contribue à la réalisation des objectifs de politique publique que sont le Développement territorial intégré (Urbain), l'Energie et les PME. Le programme d'investissement comprend des investissements importants liés à l'action pour le climat et à la durabilité environnementale. Le projet est, par conséquent, éligible au titre de l'Article 309, point (a) projets visant à développer les régions moins développées et point (c) d'intérêt commun.
The project concerns priority investment of the French region Bourgogne-Franche-Comté following the COVID-19 sanitary crisis. It is aligned with the national recovery plan of 3 September 2020 and strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
EIB financing will allow the region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities. It will respond to global societal challenges, improving business condition in the region as well as strengthening its socio-economic prosperity, positioning in global value chains and global competitiveness across Europe. The project will enable local and regional communities to protect, rehabilitate, utilise and reutilise their (built) environments, landscapes, material and immaterial cultural assets and other unique values. It will help mitigate and adapt to climate change and create resilient communities.
The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments. The EIB's involvement would send a positive signal to markets regarding the Region's ability to stimulate economic recovery.
Le projet comprend une opération multiprogramme classée comme Prêt-Cadre et certains de ces programmes peuvent éventuellement relever de l'annexe I ou de l'annexe II de la Directive EIA 2014/52/UE. Si un programme avait une incidence négative sur une zone faisant partie du réseau Natura 2000 (relevant de la Directive 92/43/CEE «Habitats» ou de la directive 2009/147/CE «Oiseaux»), la Banque exigerait du promoteur qu'il agisse conformément aux dispositions des Directives susmentionnées telles qu'elles ont été transposées dans le droit national. Toutes les opérations doivent être mises en œuvre conformément à la législation environnementale européenne. Des améliorations en matière d'environnement et d'efficacité dans les bâtiments publics seront exigées pour se conformer aux dispositions de la Directive européenne 2010/31/UE sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments.
La Banque exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les contrats relatifs à la mise en œuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation européenne applicable en matière de passation des marchés publics: Directive 2014/24/UE, Directive 2014/23/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi que Directive 92/13/CEE et Directive 89/665/CEE, telles qu'interprétées par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, lorsque nécessaire.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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