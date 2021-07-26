TAMWEELCOM MICROFINANCE LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Synthetic local currency loan in Jordanian Dinar (JOD) to fund the microfinance activities of the Jordan Microfinance Company ("Tamweelcom") in Jordan.
This synthetic local currency loan aims at supporting the microfinance activities of Tamweelcom in Jordan and promoting access to finance for micro and small enterprises, particularly targeting women and youth.
Access to finance is generally a major constraint in Jordan, with rates below the regional average. Jordanian banks channel credits mostly to a small number of relatively large and established firms, and micro enterprises have even more difficulties to receive financial support. At the same time, microfinance institutions (MFIs) try to compensate that financing gap by lending to the smallest enterprises and self-employed, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as women or youth. However, the outreach of MFIs remains insufficient considering the needs of the most vulnerable clients. Yet, the current microfinance market in Jordan can be characterised as very competitive resulting in a very high level of price sensitivity among clients. The EIB loan to Tamweelcom will be provided in synthetic local currency and supported by an EU grant to reduce the FX hedging costs. Therefore, the institution does not have to pass-on higher (hedging) cost to the final beneficiaries.
As Tamweelcom is not authorized to accept customer deposits, external funding is extremely important and mandatory to continue its business activity. Currently, Tamweelcom's funding mainly depends on local borrowers. Hence, the proposed EIB loan will positively contribute to the diversification of funding sources but even more improve the maturity profile of the company. Most other lenders have granted a 3 years loan whereas the EIB loan will have a term of 5 years. The signalling effect of the EIB loan should also facilitate Tamweelcom's access to additional international lenders further supporting access to finance for small and micro enterprises.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.