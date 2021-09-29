BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL

The proposed operation will support investments carried out by SMEs operating in the healthcare sector in France.

Thanks to EIB intervention, competition between FIs active on this market in France will be enhanced whilst funding conditions for healthcare professionals will be improved (pricing decrease is contractually stated) insuring a better access to finance to Final Beneficiaries.

The propose operation is also expected to improve citizen's access to medical professional across the territory by supporting the launch of new business in the healthcare sector, especially in underserved regions.