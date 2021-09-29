Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2025 : € 100,000,000
16/12/2021 : € 150,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2021
20210018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is a EUR 250 million multiple beneficiary intermediated loan which aims at facilitating access to long-term finance for projects carried out by professionals/small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in France with a 5% window dedicated to regions where access to medical experts is sub-optimal/underserved.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by professionals and SMEs active in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in France.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation will support investments carried out by SMEs operating in the healthcare sector in France.

Thanks to EIB intervention, competition between FIs active on this market in France will be enhanced whilst funding conditions for healthcare professionals will be improved (pricing decrease is contractually stated) insuring a better access to finance to Final Beneficiaries.

The propose operation is also expected to improve citizen's access to medical professional across the territory by supporting the launch of new business in the healthcare sector, especially in underserved regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Link to source
Summary sheet
BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL
Other links
Data sheet
BFCM - PROFESSIONS MEDICALES MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications