ROMANIA ROAD SAFETY PRIORITY INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
Multi-year investment programme covering infrastructure road safety schemes on the national road network in Romania.
The proposed project is expected to support investment in new and rehabilitated road infrastructure across Romania, with an emphasis on improving road safety, in addition to wider sustainability factors (social, environmental, climate, economic). This is in line with the EIB Public Policy Goal for sustainable cities and regions. A proportion of measures is expected to be located in EIB cohesion priority regions; therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The project is expected to significantly address road safety and accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure) externalities.
The proposed project is expected to support investment in the rehabilitation of road infrastructure across Romania, with an emphasis on improving road safety, in addition to wider sustainability factors (social, environmental, economic). A proportion of measures is expected to be located in EIB cohesion priority regions; therefore, the project will also support economic and social cohesion. The operation supports transport investments in line with the National Strategy for Road Safety (2016-2020), Investment Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2021-2030, the General Transport Masterplan for Romania (2016) and Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (2021). The project is expected to significantly address road safety and accessibility (improving road networks/coordination market failure) externalities. Alignment to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap is expected and will be further confirmed for all schemes allocated under the operation. The Project has benefited from advisory by the European Investment Advisory Hub which has also enabled the EIB financing. Further technical assistance is being set up to assist the Romanian Road Agency (CNAIR) in implementing the project. The EIB contribution will enable much awaited road safety investments by offering financing of longer tenor and competitive conditions that are not available in the Romanian market.
The project is a multi-scheme operation. All current proposed schemes are less than EUR 25 million cost. The identified schemes will undergo further feasibility study and environmental impact assessments (EIA) (and/or screening as applicable under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU). The procedures followed by the Promoter in relation to the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or / 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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