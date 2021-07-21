GREECE RESEARCH CENTRES SUPPORT

Summary sheet
The project supports the improvement and expansion of research and development (R&D) infrastructure at the Biomedical Sciences Research Centre "Alexander Fleming" (BSRC Fleming), the National Hellenic Research Foundation (NHRF), the Athena Research and Innovation Centre (Athena), and the Biomedical Research Foundation Academy of Athens (BRFAA), all of which are prominent Greek research centres.
The project will co-finance the construction of multiple new research buildings and the renovation of existing ones, as well as the purchase of R&D and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment. More specifically, it will finance: - The construction of a building for a new Biotechnology Hub at BSRC Fleming; - The renovation of the NHRF building and the purchase of scientific equipment dedicated to advanced organic materials and cancer theranostics and bioelectronics applications; - New facilities and the restoration of a listed building for Athena; and - The establishment of an Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases and Precision Imaging Diagnostics at BRFAA.
The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority. The project will comprise new construction of and renovation of public buildings; therefore, compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be verified during the appraisal. As some of the project components include facilities for animals used for scientific purposes, the Bank's Services will verify Promoters' compliance with the relevant Directive 2010/63/EU.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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