ALTANA Sustainable Solutions

Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The EIB financing will support the Promoter's research and development programme in 2021-2024. The Promoter develops and produces specialty chemicals including additives, coatings, sealants and adhesives, effect pigments, impregnating resins and varnishes. The research, development and innovation (RDI) programme has a strong focus on environmental sustainability.
The EIB financing will support the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme with a strong focus on developing sustainable solutions for products and technologies and the Promoter's goal to reach climate neutrality by 2025. The outputs of the programme will facilitate manufacturing of products, which use toxic-free materials and have higher recyclability and degradability, as well as support design of production processes that are resource- and energy-efficient.
Research and
development is associated with positive knowledge externalities, resulting to
underinvestment relative to the social optimum as they insert a wedge between
private and social returns to investment. The project helps the promoter and
its clients to make their products and production more environmentally friendly. Therefore, it results in positive environmental externalities.
These products and technologies are to be deployed by the promoter's industrial
clients and thus the environmental benefits will radiate through the
whole value chain. The positive environmental externalities are
similarly not fully reflected in the financial returns of the investments.
Overall, the EIB financing will strengthen the promoter's capability to investment
in R&D, complement other financing sources, and improve its credit risk
profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected
to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary
financing sources.
The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.