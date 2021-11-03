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LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 20,000,000
Hungary : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2021 : € 20,000,000
30/11/2021 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE

Summary sheet

Release date
22 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2021
20200741
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE
LASSELSBERGER GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investments concern the deployment of state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to support the modernisation of the company's ceramic production. The investments will be carried out at existing locations of the promoter in Hungary and Czech Republic over the period 2021-2024.

The financed activities aims at improving production efficiency, at achieving important energy savings, optimising the power usage by implementing energy measurement and management systems as well as deploying additional environmental impact mitigating measures by reducing dust and noise emissions. Part of the project aims at expanding the installed capacity with modern equipment to produce tiles in calibrated larger format.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the modernisation of existing installed capacity via more energy-efficient, state-of-the art, transitional technologies that will enable the facilities concerned to shift to low carbon or renewable sources when these become economically available. Hence it is aligned with the EU's objective to decarbonise energy-intensive industries, such as the ceramic tile industry, by the year 2050. The project generates positive environmental externalities such as a reduction of CO2 / square metre of tiles, dust and noise emissions as well as lower process waste. The project's outcomes include innovative final products that have an improved environmental footprint. In addition the project generates important knowledge spill-over. The proposed loan complements other external funding and internal sources and strengthens the company's capital structure. EIB's favourable and customised terms are appreciated by the company. Moreover, the proposed loan from EIB, a stable anchor financier with a long-term investment strategy and commitment, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new commercial financing partners.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, bricks, refractory bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain fall under the Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU; it is therefore not excluded at this stage that the competent authority will require an EIA for some of the project's components. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133494371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200741
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE
Other links
Summary sheet
LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE
Data sheet
LASSELSBERGER CERAMICS MODERNIZATION & EE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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