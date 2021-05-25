Vilnius Heating Capex Programme

EIB financing will allow the promoter to refurbish and extend the district heating network, construct a new biomass CHP and modernise peak gas-fired boilers in Vilnius. The project contributes to the decarbonisation objectives as stated in the National Energy and Climate Plan for Lithuania which sets a 90% biomass target for the district heating sector by 2030. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as on climate action.

Such investment is crucial to improve security, energy efficiency and flexibility of heat supply and meet existing and future demand of heat and hot water. The project addresses a number of marker failures: Low-carbon power and heat projects reduce carbon and air pollution externalities, low-carbon technologies contribute also towards increasing security of supply by reducing dependency on imported fossil based energy. Security of supply can be considered as a public good.

The project is expected to have a good economic justification and generate additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project.

The financial value added provided by the EIB loan includes attractively priced funding with long maturities not available on the Lithuanian bank and/or bond market. The long tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the economic life of the underlying asset and will substantially improve the average maturity profile of Borrower's debt and will accelerate the implementation of the project.