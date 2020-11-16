ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Rainwater drainage project for eight secondary cities in Benin (Porto-Novo, Abomey-Calavi, Bohicon, Natitingou, Abomey, Ouidah, Sèmè-Podji, Parakou).
The project will consist of the extension and rehabilitation of the primary and secondary rainwater drainage systems, as well as of the rehabilitation of the related roads of the concerned cities. The EIB will finance the works for two of the eight cities concerned, Abomey Calavi and Sèmè-Podji. The project will significantly decrease flooding, as well as stagnating water, with a positive impact on human and economic development. It will contribute considerably to improving the living conditions of the population, and to mitigating the effects of climate change. As most of the cities concerned, including Abomey Calavi and Sèmè-Podji, are on the coast or near the coast, the project will also contribute to reducing the amount of plastic waste reaching the Atlantic Ocean.
The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected, as will the Promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring.
Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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