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ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 124,940,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 124,940,000
Water, sewerage : € 124,940,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2021 : € 14,940,000
24/03/2021 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
Related public register
22/08/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Ville de Parakou
Related public register
22/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Ville de Parakou

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2021
20200476
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
MINISTERE DU CADRE DE VIE ET DU DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE - REPUBLIQUE DU BENIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 424 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Rainwater drainage project for eight secondary cities in Benin (Porto-Novo, Abomey-Calavi, Bohicon, Natitingou, Abomey, Ouidah, Sèmè-Podji, Parakou).

The project will consist of the extension and rehabilitation of the primary and secondary rainwater drainage systems, as well as of the rehabilitation of the related roads of the concerned cities. The EIB will finance the works for two of the eight cities concerned, Abomey Calavi and Sèmè-Podji. The project will significantly decrease flooding, as well as stagnating water, with a positive impact on human and economic development. It will contribute considerably to improving the living conditions of the population, and to mitigating the effects of climate change. As most of the cities concerned, including Abomey Calavi and Sèmè-Podji, are on the coast or near the coast, the project will also contribute to reducing the amount of plastic waste reaching the Atlantic Ocean.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with the applicable national environmental legislation and the EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected, as will the Promoter's procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
22/08/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Ville de Parakou
22/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Ville de Parakou

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132249685
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200476
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Ville de Parakou
Publication Date
22 Aug 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250894176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20200476
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Ville de Parakou
Publication Date
22 Aug 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250888890
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200476
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
Related public register
22/08/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Ville de Parakou
Related public register
22/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Ville de Parakou
Other links
Summary sheet
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN
Data sheet
ASSAINISSEMENT PLUVIAL DE VILLES DU BENIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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