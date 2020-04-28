Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UZBEKISTAN - COVID19 RAPID RESPONSE TO SME-MSMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 82,196,284.73
Countries
Sector(s)
Uzbekistan : € 82,196,284.73
Credit lines : € 82,196,284.73
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 82,196,284.73

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2020
20200428
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UZBEKISTAN - COVID19 RAPID RESPONSE TO SME-MSMES
REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a sovereign loan supporting the government of Uzbekistan to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan will be provided to the government for on-lending through acceptable financial intermediaries.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for MSMEs, now negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to finance their investment needs and other eligible expenditures. The proposed emergency loan is part of the policy and operational response of the EIB to the COVID-19 epidemic breakout outside the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In compliance with EIB environmental standards

In compliance with EIB procurement standards

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications