Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SARTORIUS R&D II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 27,500,000
Germany : € 201,250,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2020 : € 21,250,000
23/07/2020 : € 27,500,000
23/07/2020 : € 201,250,000
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SARTORIUS R&D II

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2020
20200210
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SARTORIUS R&D II
SARTORIUS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 504 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Promoter is a leader in developing innovative tools and technologies enabling its customers to cover key steps in drug development and production. The project concerns the promoter's research, development and investment (RDI) activities during the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at strengthening the company's portfolio of products and services that enable pharmaceutical research, accelerate medical discovery and streamline drug production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SARTORIUS R&D II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
Publication Date
29 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129013486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200210
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216856266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200210
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SARTORIUS R&D II
Other links
Summary sheet
SARTORIUS R&D II
Data sheet
SARTORIUS R&D II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications