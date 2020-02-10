SARTORIUS R&D II

Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The Promoter is a leader in developing innovative tools and technologies enabling its customers to cover key steps in drug development and production. The project concerns the promoter's research, development and investment (RDI) activities during the period 2020-2023.
The project aims at strengthening the company's portfolio of products and services that enable pharmaceutical research, accelerate medical discovery and streamline drug production.
The activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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