WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of a framework loan to co-finance a multi-sector investment programme for the Region of Wielkopolska, Poland.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified under a framework loan. Some of the schemes, in particular the roads included under this operation, may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive, in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), is to be assessed during appraisal. For new and refurbished public buildings, EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings is to be verified. For train rolling stock, the EIB shall assess arrangements for the scrapping/recycling of dismissed assets.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified under a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes, in particular the roads included under this operation, may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal. For new and refurbished public buildings, EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings is to be verified. For train rolling stock, the EIB shall assess arrangements for the scrapping/recycling of dismissed assets.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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