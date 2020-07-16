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WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,355,787.05
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 110,355,787.05
Composite infrastructure : € 4,414,231.48
Transport : € 105,941,555.57
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 4,414,231.48
29/12/2020 : € 105,941,555.57
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Prognoza oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Environmental Impact Forecast
Related public register
10/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20200197
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19
WOJEWODZTWO WIELKOPOLSKIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 500 million (EUR 109 million)
PLN 2253 million (EUR 493 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to co-finance a multi-sector investment programme for the Region of Wielkopolska, Poland.

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified under a framework loan. Some of the schemes, in particular the roads included under this operation, may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive, in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), is to be assessed during appraisal. For new and refurbished public buildings, EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings is to be verified. For train rolling stock, the EIB shall assess arrangements for the scrapping/recycling of dismissed assets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified under a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes, in particular the roads included under this operation, may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal. For new and refurbished public buildings, EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings is to be verified. For train rolling stock, the EIB shall assess arrangements for the scrapping/recycling of dismissed assets.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Prognoza oddziaływania na środowisko
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Environmental Impact Forecast
10/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Prognoza oddziaływania na środowisko
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133683989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200197
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Environmental Impact Forecast
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133682121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200197
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19
Publication Date
10 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131081738
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200197
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Prognoza oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19 - Environmental Impact Forecast
Related public register
10/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19
Other links
Summary sheet
WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19
Data sheet
WIELKOPOLSKA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COVID-19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications