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NEEV II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 25,000,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 8,750,000
Energy : € 8,750,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 7,500,000
22/12/2020 : € 8,750,000
22/12/2020 : € 8,750,000
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEEV II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20190889
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEEV II
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Services - Financial and insurance activities
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an equity participation in NEEV II, an investment fund with a target size of about EUR 100m managed by SBICAP Ventures Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the State Bank of India (SBI)

The fund aims to provide equity and quasi-equity support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that contribute to the achievement of UN's Strategic Development Goals and climate sustainability in India.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies in line with EIB guidelines.

Not applicable.

Comments

N/A

Related documents
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEEV II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEEV II
Publication Date
17 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130443124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190889
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Services
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEEV II
Other links
Summary sheet
NEEV II
Data sheet
NEEV II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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