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TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,663,793.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 44,663,793.3
Transport : € 44,663,793.3
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 44,663,793.3
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY

Summary sheet

Release date
18 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20190819
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY
PKP SZYBKA KOLEJ MIEJSKA W TROJMIESCIE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 200 million (EUR 44 million)
PLN 420 million (EUR 93 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of 10 new urban railway trains and purchase of the depot equipment for the regional railway company operating in the Pomorskie region.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in the region of Pomorskie as well as promote travel by rail, reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in a convergence zone and, by facilitating access, promotes regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to make sure contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered according to the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY
Publication Date
29 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130354090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190819
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY
Data sheet
TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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