TRI-CITY FAST URBAN RAILWAY

Summary sheet
The project consists of the purchase of 10 new urban railway trains and purchase of the depot equipment for the regional railway company operating in the Pomorskie region.
The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in the region of Pomorskie as well as promote travel by rail, reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and, thereby, contribute to sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is located in a convergence zone and, by facilitating access, promotes regional development.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to make sure contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered according to the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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