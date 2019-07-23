ISP CLIMATE ACTION LINKED RISK SHARING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Construction
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The operation is a linked unfunded partial delegation risk sharing instrument for an amount of up to EUR 140m to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a new portfolio of energy efficiency, renewable energy and circular economy small and medium-sized projects originated by the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, located in Italy.
Such loans provided by Intesa Sanpaolo will finance medium sized projects in the field of energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental protection, in line with EU objectives. The operation also contributes to meeting Italy's renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) objectives and will actively support the transition to a circular economy.
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change, contribute to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support transition to circular economy. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary (FI) to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.
The Bank will require the FI to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.