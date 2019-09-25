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SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 9,000,000
Energy : € 21,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2020 : € 4,500,000
20/11/2020 : € 4,500,000
20/11/2020 : € 10,500,000
20/11/2020 : € 10,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Related EFSI register
31/08/2020 - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2020
20190464
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS SGR SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment fund targeting energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in Italy.

The project is in line with both the EIB's priority of financing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects and the EU's climate change and security of energy supply objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
31/08/2020 - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Publication Date
24 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124173081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190464
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Publication Date
31 Aug 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133181402
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190464
Last update
31 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Energy, Industry
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Related EFSI register
31/08/2020 - SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND
Data sheet
SUSTAINABLE SECURITIES FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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