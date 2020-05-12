Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2021 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Related EFSI register
22/09/2020 - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2021
20190190
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
HELLENIC GAS TRANSMISSION SYSTEM OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the Greek section of the Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector, 55km in length. The North Macedonian side is covered by the project "GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART".

The project, only financing the Greek part of the interconnector, will further optimise the use of the Greek national gas transmission system. Additionally, it will enable the North Macedonian part of it to provide security of gas supply and competition between supply sources, by offering diversification of routes and sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Greece-North Macedonia pipeline falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU). The EIA included consideration of potential cross-border impacts and the involvement of the competent authority in response to notification of the project under the Espoo Convention.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
22/09/2020 - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129290536
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190190
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129130436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190190
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Publication Date
22 Sep 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
133300673
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190190
Last update
22 Sep 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Related EFSI register
22/09/2020 - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART
Data sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications