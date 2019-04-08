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SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,024,456.28
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 3,609,782.51
Mozambique : € 5,414,673.77
Energy : € 9,024,456.28
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 3,609,782.51
4/12/2019 : € 5,414,673.77
Other links
Related public register
05/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2019
20190132
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT
SOLAR WORKS MOZAMBIQUE LDA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 10 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 29 million (EUR 26 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the roll-out of off-grid solar energy systems in Mozambique and potentially other countries in Southern Sub-Saharan Africa.

The operation aims deploying last mile distribution for underserved rural off-grid households and micro-entrepreneurs communities in Mozambique and to a lesser extent in Malawi The operation consists in the distribution, installation, and financing of Solar Home Systems (SHS) and devices in Southern Africa by the promoter. The project is expected to have significant positive social impact given that final beneficiaries are typically off-grid households and small commercial activities, which will be enabled to improve their quality of life and partially use the energy services for productive use and income generating activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The relatively small size of the household solar home systems, the multiple locations and the nature of the installation of solar powered systems will limit the potential negative environmental impacts of the operation. The due diligence will review the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures for ensuring that the operation is implemented in line with the Bank's environmental standards, notably for what concerns potential residual risks, such as e-waste and battery disposal/recycling, as well as client protection principles. The project is expected to be environmentally and socially sound. It will facilitate access to renewable energy for an unserved or underserved population and mitigate CO2 emissions from fossil energy sources currently used for lighting and electricity generation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT
Publication Date
5 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92040038
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Mozambique
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT
Other links
Summary sheet
SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT
Data sheet
SOUTHERN SSA OFF-GRID SOLAR ENERGY ROLL-OUT

Videos

Thumbnail: Off-grid solar energy for rural communities in Africa
Off-grid solar energy for rural communities in Africa
Learn more
Thumbnail: Promoting solar-powered sewing machines in Mozambique
Promoting solar-powered sewing machines in Mozambique
Learn more

Photogallery

The Reencontro Association in Maputo, Mozambique runs sewing workshops using machines running on solar energy. How is this possible? These machines are SolarWorks products. This company is innovating in solar power systems, particularly with sewing machines and other appliances. Their objective is provide clean affordable energy to households and make productive use of renewable energy. Team Europe is proud to support SolarWorks in the deployment of off-grid solar powered solutions for households and micro-entrepreneurs.
Promoting solar-powered sewing machines in Mozambique
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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