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SANTANDER FOCUSED SUPPORT FOR SME & MIDCAPS 2019

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 300,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2019 : € 92,500,000
8/06/2020 : € 207,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2019
20190012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER FOCUSED SUPPORT FOR SME & MIDCAPS 2019
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan for financing small and medium-sized projects carried out primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or mid-caps, mainly located in Spain. A relevant portion of the portfolio will be focused on SMEs and mid-caps with great additionality, such as micro enterprises and those located in regions with high unemployment.

This loan will have a special dedication to SMEs and mid-caps that fulfil one or more of the following characteristics (more detail will be provided at the appraisal stage): • Located in transition/less-developed regions. • Located in regions/provinces with higher than average unemployment. • Micro-enterprises (less than 10 employees). • Vulnerable/strategic sectors such as agriculture. • Innovative companies in accordance with EIB's innovation criteria as proposed in the note "Contribution of EIB intermediated lending to SMEs and mid-caps in the EU to the innovation and skills public policy goal" (OPS/OSD-3/2017-1347, PJ/INCO/2017-186) for multi-beneficiary intermediated loans (MBILs) in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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