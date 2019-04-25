OKAVANGO CAPITAL

The proposed operation concerns an equity participation of up to USD 20m (or its EUR equivalent) in Okavango Fund L.P. (the "Fund"), an impact fund aiming to generate commercial returns, nature conservation and rural livelihood improvements by investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in East and Southern Africa. The Fund will target investments in the food security, climate technologies, and domestic nature tourism sectors across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia. The Fund targets to raise EUR 75m, and plans to hold a first close in Q2/Q3 2019. By contributing to private sector development and improving access to finance for SMEs, the proposed operation is in line with the priorities of the Cotonou Agreement, the EU Agenda for Change (the basis for EU's development policy) and the Joint EU-Africa Strategy. Private sector development is also a key priority in the national development strategies in several of the concerned countries. The proposed operation is expected to contribute towards a number of community, conservation and commercial Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 6 "Clean water and sanitisation", SDG 8 "Decent work and economic growth", SDG 12 "Responsible consumption and production", SGD 14 "Life below water", SGD 15 "Life on land" and SGD 5 "Gender equality".