PORTUGAL SOLID WASTE INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the 2019-2021 investment programme of the promoter focussing on the implementation of various project components in the solid waste sector in Portugal. It consists of a number of investments geographically dispersed throughout the service areas covered by Empresa Geral do Fomento SA and its 11 subsidiaries respectively.
This project will contribute to achieving compliance with the EU regulation as per the Waste Framework and Landfill Directives and the Circular Economy Package. The project is also a stepping-stone towards the implementation of PERSU 2020, the National Plan on Urban Waste Management, and of the National Waste Management Plan (PNGR 2014-2020), approved in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
The project aims at achieving the objectives of EU Directives governing the solid waste management sector, notably the Circular Economy Package adopted in 2018. It includes the Landfill Directive 2018/850 (amending Directive 1999/31/EC) and the Waste Framework Directive 2018/851 (amending Directive 2008/98/EC). It is expected that the project will contribute to achieving good economic benefits in line with the EU's Circular Economy legislative package. The promoter will be required to comply with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and the requirements of the Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the Project will be published, in line with the EIB's disclosure policy.
Contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. EIB preliminary assessment of the promoter, its subsidiaries holding concessions, and the concessions contracts has led to the conclusion that the concessionaires are private bodies not subject to EU directives on public procurement (2014/24/EU), concessions (2014/23/EU) or water, energy, transport and postal service sectors (2014/25/EU).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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