EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT

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Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project concerns the deployment of fibre optics networks in regions of Eastern Africa where, either these kinds of networks are not available, or they are expensive and unreliable. In both cases, the development of digital services enabled by broadband access is limited. In total, the networks deployed will have a total length of more than 4 850 km, including more than 3 850 km of terrestrial fibre cable and around 1 000 km of submarine cable in Lake Tanganyika and Lake Albert.
The project will lead to the deployment of five different fibre optics networks in Kenya, Rwanda Uganda, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In total, the networks deployed will have a total length of around 4,850 km, including 3,850 km of terrestrial fibre cable and around 1,000 km of submarine cable in Lake Tanganyika and Lake Albert.
If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, however environmental assessments might be required according to national law, in particular for the submarine cable segment in Lake Tanganyika. In any case, there is no relevant negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and other possible impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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