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EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,785,319.65
Sector(s)
Telecom : € 15,785,319.65
Signature date(s)
22/11/2018 : € 15,785,319.65
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT

Summary sheet

Release date
14 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2018
20180392
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
BANDWIDTH AND CLOUD SERVICES GROUP HOLDINGS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 18 million (EUR 16 million)
USD 46 million (EUR 41 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the deployment of fibre optics networks in regions of Eastern Africa where, either these kinds of networks are not available, or they are expensive and unreliable. In both cases, the development of digital services enabled by broadband access is limited. In total, the networks deployed will have a total length of more than 4 850 km, including more than 3 850 km of terrestrial fibre cable and around 1 000 km of submarine cable in Lake Tanganyika and Lake Albert.

The project will lead to the deployment of five different fibre optics networks in Kenya, Rwanda Uganda, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In total, the networks deployed will have a total length of around 4,850 km, including 3,850 km of terrestrial fibre cable and around 1,000 km of submarine cable in Lake Tanganyika and Lake Albert.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, however environmental assessments might be required according to national law, in particular for the submarine cable segment in Lake Tanganyika. In any case, there is no relevant negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and other possible impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Publication Date
6 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84172420
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180392
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165373837
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180392
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Other links
Summary sheet
EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT
Data sheet
EAST AND CENTRAL AFRICA OPTICAL FIBER ROLL-OUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications