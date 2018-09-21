SARDINIA URBAN DEVELOPMENT FUND FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Urban development - Construction
Financing for an Urban Development Fund in the cohesion region of Sardinia (Italy) to support new investments in the area of sustainable urban development, energy efficiency and renewable energy. The loan will be provided under the Italian Urban Development Funds Programme (2015-0753).
Financing to support small to mid-sized projects in the areas of integrated urban development, energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) in the Cohesion region of Sardinia (Italy).
Some schemes may be subject to public procurement procedures and regulations and others may not be. In case where the EU Public Procurement Directives apply to a scheme, it will be ensured that the procurement of the related works, goods and services by the investee company is compliant with the applicable EU Directives. In case of projects where the EU Public Procurement Directives do not apply, it will be ensured that the procurement of goods and services should follow suitable procedures satisfying the criteria of economy and efficiency. Finally, in case of a project developed under a concession or a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, it will be ensured that the procurement of the concession/PPP by the relevant public contracting authority is compliant with applicable EU regulations.
This Project intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments that reduce energy consumption, increase renewable energy generation and overall contribute to climate change mitigation. Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal and allocation: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal/allocation. Where Art. 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) is triggered, compliance will be checked. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during appraisal and allocation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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