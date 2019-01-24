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PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,987,479.14
Countries
Sector(s)
Ecuador : € 49,987,479.14
Water, sewerage : € 49,987,479.14
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 49,987,479.14
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20180262
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION
EMPRESA PUBLICA MUNICIPAL DE AGUA POTABLE Y SANEAMIENTO DE PORTOVIEJO EP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 60 million (EUR 55 million)
USD 127 million (EUR 116 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of drinking water and sanitation networks in rural areas located in the Portoviejo area (Ecuador).

The aim is to improve the efficiency and quality of water and wastewater services in the province of Manabí (Republic of Ecuador).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water and wastewater services and coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment.

The EIB will require the project's promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124613729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180262
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126549850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180262
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Ecuador
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION
Data sheet
PORTOVIEJO WATER AND SANITATION

Videos

Thumbnail: EIB helps the improvement of water supply and sanitation in Portoviejo
EIB helps the improvement of water supply and sanitation in Portoviejo
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications