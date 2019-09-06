ONEE-AEP AMELIORATION ET ASSAINISSEMENT II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet concerne un prêt-cadre visant la modernisation et la réhabilitation des réseaux et infrastructures existants pour la production et la distribution d'eau potable à travers le Maroc.
Le projet soutiendra les infrastructures environnementales et sociales hautement prioritaires - eau potable - au Maroc à travers la modernisation et la réhabilitation des infrastructures et des réseaux existants, soutenant ainsi l'ONEE dans son défi et son obligation de fournir à ses clients des services d'approvisionnement en eau potable et fiables et de haute qualité. Cette infrastructure est essentielle pour soutenir la croissance économique et le développement social des municipalités, avec un impact important sur les PME et la création d'emplois locaux en raison de la taille réduite des investissements prévus.
Le projet doit respecter le cadre juridique environnemental et social en vigueur au Maroc, en conformité avec les principes de la directive 2014/52/UE modifiant la directive d'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) 2011/92/UE. Le projet aura un impact environnemental et social élevé à travers l'amélioration de la fourniture de services d'eau potable (en termes de quantité, qualité et fiabilité), améliorant à terme la qualité de vie d'une partie importante de la population locale dans diverses régions du pays.
Tous les éléments du programme devant être financés par la BEI seront acquis conformément aux directives de la Banque en matière de passation des marchés.
Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.
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Documents
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