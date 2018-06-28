PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project consists of the revitalisation of public infrastructure in the most deprived and poorest municipalities in Serbia.
This project will boost the capacities of communities to withstand exogenous shocks (e.g. economic, migrant transit, natural disaster, etc.) by upgrading public infrastructure, expanding job opportunities and increasing the cost effectiveness of local public services. The project will contribute in varying degrees to the Bank's external lending mandate, which aims to foster regional integration among partner countries, improve economic infrastructure, address climate change and stimulate local private sector growth.
The project is comprised of small investments in public infrastructure that are unlikely to trigger the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an overall positive environmental and social impact is expected. However, the promoter and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). In schemes requiring an EIA, the promoter's PIU will be requested to deliver the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) to the Bank.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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