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PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 22,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 11,000,000
Urban development : € 11,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/04/2019 : € 11,000,000
15/04/2019 : € 11,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Related story
Faster justice in Serbia

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/04/2019
20180072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND LOCAL SELF-GOVERNMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
EUR 30 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the revitalisation of public infrastructure in the most deprived and poorest municipalities in Serbia.

This project will boost the capacities of communities to withstand exogenous shocks (e.g. economic, migrant transit, natural disaster, etc.) by upgrading public infrastructure, expanding job opportunities and increasing the cost effectiveness of local public services. The project will contribute in varying degrees to the Bank's external lending mandate, which aims to foster regional integration among partner countries, improve economic infrastructure, address climate change and stimulate local private sector growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is comprised of small investments in public infrastructure that are unlikely to trigger the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an overall positive environmental and social impact is expected. However, the promoter and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives, including the Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). In schemes requiring an EIA, the promoter's PIU will be requested to deliver the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) to the Bank.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83897315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180072
Sector(s)
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
Related story
Faster justice in Serbia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Faster justice in Serbia
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARTNERSHIP FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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