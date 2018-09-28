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ACP MICROFINANCE FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,724,016.29
Countries
Sector(s)
Dominican Republic : € 16,724,016.29
Credit lines : € 64,724,016.29
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 1,000,000
22/10/2021 : € 5,000,000
17/12/2021 : € 5,000,000
19/11/2019 : € 6,000,000
7/12/2020 : € 6,881,101.58
4/12/2020 : € 9,842,914.71
13/12/2021 : € 10,000,000
16/12/2021 : € 10,000,000
30/11/2021 : € 11,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2019
20170882
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACP MICROFINANCE FACILITY
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework credit line of up to EUR 60 million will make finance available to micro and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through selected financial intermediaries across African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

The project aims at contributing to bridge the financial services gap for SMEs and local authorities in ACP countries by encouraging local banks to expand their lending activities to this business segment. The Facility will also support job creation and promote more inclusive and balanced economic growth in the ACP countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Within the framework of the Facility, the selected banks will be requested to ensure compliance of their SME lending operations with a harmonised set of policy requirements, including EIB requirements, in particular on environment and procurement.

Within the framework of the Facility, the selected banks will be requested to ensure compliance of their SME lending operations with a harmonised set of policy requirements, including EIB requirements.

Other links
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
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Related story
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Other links

Videos

Thumbnail: Dominican Republic: EIB and Banco Ademi provide EUR 10m to micro-borrowers
Dominican Republic: EIB and Banco Ademi provide EUR 10m to micro-borrowers
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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