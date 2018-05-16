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OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,930,360.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 27,930,360.3
Energy : € 27,930,360.3
Signature date(s)
2/01/2019 : € 27,930,360.3
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/01/2019
20170866
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
ENERGETYKA CIEPLNA OPOLSZCZYZNY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 120 million (EUR 28 million)
PLN 256 million (EUR 60 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the modernisation and extension of district heating distribution systems in Opole, Poland, and several other municipalities served by the ECO Group, including the installation of combined heat and power (CHP) gas engines and the general upgrade and refurbishment of generation units and networks.

The project will result in a more efficient and extended distribution network serving Opole and other municipalities where the ECO Group operates, the improvement of the reliability of district heating supply in those municipalities and compliance with EU environmental standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of CHP gas engines to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Related projects
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84301983
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170866
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235512060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170866
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86531104
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170974
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Data sheet
OPOLE HEATING AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY UPGRADE
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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