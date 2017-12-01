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NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 84,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 84,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 42,000,000
14/12/2018 : € 42,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20170774
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 84 million
EUR 303 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Pan-European fund targeting mainly greenfield renewable energy projects.

The fund aims to invest equity in the development, construction and operations of small to medium-sized wind, solar and energy storage assets in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following a screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The fund's investment guidelines will require the fund manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or Directive 2014/24/EU and/or Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
16/04/2018 - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Publication Date
13 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80783131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170774
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238250494
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170774
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82846015
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170774
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II
Data sheet
NTR RENEWABLE ENERGY INCOME FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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